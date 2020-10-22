Snow is in the forecast for Williams Lake Friday, Oct. 23, which has already been falling in areas of the Chilcotin as seen here at Nimpo Lake. (Harriet Hird photo)

Ice, snow, chilly temperatures in forecast for Williams Lake area

Temperatures will dip down to -11C on Friday evening

Ice forming in Williams Lake driveways on Thursday at noon was a sure sign that colder temperatures are in the air.

Environment Canada’s forecast shows a low of -7C for Thursday, with a wind chill near minus 10 along with snow beginning overnight.

On Friday the predicted high is -3C with more snow and a low of 11C by evening.

Cold temperatures will persist Saturday with highs of -3C and lows of -12C.

By Sunday, however, it will warm up a bit with highs of zero and lows of -3C.

Meanwhile, commuters will be happy that the Hawks Bridge is being replaced along the Williams Lake Cut-off Road between Williams Lake and Quesnel.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, Emcon Services Inc. shared drone photographs on its Facebook page of crews installing a 150-foot bridge to replace the one that was washed out in the spring 2020 freshet.

Cariboo Regional District Area director Steve Forseth said it is great to see the bridge being replaced.

“Area D residents are pleased with this stage of bridge work,” Forseth said. “I have a planned meeting with Todd Hubner, MOTI Cariboo district manager on Monday morning to discuss Area D road issues.”

Emcon Services Inc. began replacing the Hawks Bridge on the Williams Lake cut-off Road which was washed out during the 2020 spring freshet. (Emcon Services Inc. Facebook photo)

