Ice receding on the Fraser River, 15C in the forecast

With highs of 15C anticipated, the ice and snow continues to melt rapidly in the Cariboo Chilcotin

The ice is receding from the Fraser River as seen here Sunday, March 18. Temperatures are expected to reach 13C and 15C this week as spring weather returns to the Cariboo Chilcotin. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Environment Canada is predicting sunshine all week and highs of 13C for Monday and 15C on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Williams Lake area.

But, with lows of zero overnight and clear skies, sanding salt is flying off the shelves at local stores as residents ensure their walkways and driveways are not treacherous.

Drive BC is reporting slippery conditions on Highway 20 between Stack Valley Road to Williams Lake.

There is compact snow between Hunlen Falls Turner Lake Trailhead and Kappan Mountain Road near Anahim Lake and muddy sections.

There are also slippery sections on the Horsefly-Likely Road and on Highway 97 from 29 kilometres south of 150 Mile House to 11 kilometres north of Wildwood, according to Drive BC.

Read more: CRD: Are you ready for the spring melt?

The Tribune went for a Sunday drive west of Williams Lake as far as the brake check on the plateau above the Sheep Creek Hill.

The roads were clear, but there was lots of water draining from melting snow running across the highway at various intervals.

Historical data from Environment Canada indicates the average high temperature for March 18 in Williams Lake is 5.8C and the average low is -5.2C.

The highest recorded temperature between 1961 and 2012 was 12.2C, reached in 1997. The lowest temperature was -22.3C, reached in 2002. And in 1975 there was 64 centimetres of snow on the ground.

With area schools now off for the two-week spring break, motorists are reminded there may be more children out and about.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter