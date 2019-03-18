The ice is receding from the Fraser River as seen here Sunday, March 18. Temperatures are expected to reach 13C and 15C this week as spring weather returns to the Cariboo Chilcotin. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Ice receding on the Fraser River, 15C in the forecast

With highs of 15C anticipated, the ice and snow continues to melt rapidly in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Environment Canada is predicting sunshine all week and highs of 13C for Monday and 15C on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Williams Lake area.

But, with lows of zero overnight and clear skies, sanding salt is flying off the shelves at local stores as residents ensure their walkways and driveways are not treacherous.

Drive BC is reporting slippery conditions on Highway 20 between Stack Valley Road to Williams Lake.

There is compact snow between Hunlen Falls Turner Lake Trailhead and Kappan Mountain Road near Anahim Lake and muddy sections.

There are also slippery sections on the Horsefly-Likely Road and on Highway 97 from 29 kilometres south of 150 Mile House to 11 kilometres north of Wildwood, according to Drive BC.

Read more: CRD: Are you ready for the spring melt?

The Tribune went for a Sunday drive west of Williams Lake as far as the brake check on the plateau above the Sheep Creek Hill.

The roads were clear, but there was lots of water draining from melting snow running across the highway at various intervals.

Historical data from Environment Canada indicates the average high temperature for March 18 in Williams Lake is 5.8C and the average low is -5.2C.

The highest recorded temperature between 1961 and 2012 was 12.2C, reached in 1997. The lowest temperature was -22.3C, reached in 2002. And in 1975 there was 64 centimetres of snow on the ground.

With area schools now off for the two-week spring break, motorists are reminded there may be more children out and about.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

An eagle, feasting on a deer carcass in the ditch alongside Highway 20 Sunday afternoon, departs as soon as a car slows down for the passenger to take a photo. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Previous story
Putin visits Crimea to mark 5th anniversary of annexation
Next story
Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Just Posted

COLUMN: Forests in Horsefly watershed targeted for harvest

‘There doesn’t seem to be any sense to the Ministry of Forest’s logging plan, if in fact there is one at all’

Flooding hits Highway 97 north of Cache Creek

Recent warm temperatures are causing an increase in flooding on area roads

Ice receding on the Fraser River, 15C in the forecast

With highs of 15C anticipated, the ice and snow continues to melt rapidly in the Cariboo Chilcotin

YBC bowlers pitch strong results at Lower Mainland provincials

Renee O’Hara bowled to a silver medal at provincials

WEB POLL: Are you planning a holiday during spring break?

Take our online reader poll

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

B.C. First Nations’ intake of essential nutrients could drop by 31%: study

Professors project the nutrient decrease by 2050 if climate change mitigation continues as is

Premier in Witset for reconciliation discussions

We need to be here together: Horgan at Wet’suwet’en feast.

Smithers jury finds Fowler guilty of attempted murder

Defence counsel says Two Mile’s Ronald Fowler will appeal guilty of attempted murder verdict

Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Investigation ongoing after woman sexually assaulted in Greater Victoria early Sunday morning

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

Utrecht police release photo of 37-year-old man born in Turkey who is ‘associated with the incident’

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Corey Hart delivers tearful speech, big finale at Junos as he’s inducted into hall of fame

Hamilton-founded rock act Arkells won group of the year

Most Read