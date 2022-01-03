The flooding appears to be caused by an ice jam along the Quesnel River. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Ice jam causes flooding in Quesnel’s Johnston Loop

The Quesnel River is completely covered by ice

Part of the Johnston Bridge Loop is a frozen lake thanks to an ice jam on the Quesnel River.

The river is frozen over at the train bridge, and the city of Quesnel is warning drivers to be careful if they need to use it.

Signage is up to warn drivers, and it appears two vehicles can still pas by each other on the loop.

While portions of the Fraser River remain open water, much of the river is frozen. Quesnel had record-setting cold temperatures in late-December.

Areas around Smithers B.C. were put under an evacuation alert due to ice jams on Dec. 26.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

