The roads in Williams Lake are a sheet of ice Wednesday morning after rain, then snow fell over city Tuesday night. Angie Mindus photo

Ice, ice, baby: Rain and snow makes for slippery roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Heavy rains Tuesday evening followed by snow and below freezing temperatures overnight have combined to create very slippery road and sidewalk conditions in the lakecity.

Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high of -1C and partly cloudy skies in Williams Lake for Wednesday, Dec. 4.

READ MORE: Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

Drive BC is reporting slippery sections and compact snow for many sections of Highway 20, while Highway 97 in the Cariboo also has slippery sections in parts through the Cariboo and limited visibility south between 150 Mile House and 100 Mile House.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron is reminding residents to drive according to road conditions.

Most Read