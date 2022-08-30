RCMP vehicle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Hwy. 97 crash takes three lives Sunday morning

Three people died early Sunday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Chasm Road.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said when Clinton RCMP arrived on the scene they found a Subaru Impreza and a Chevy Traverse, both fully engulfed in flame.

The sole occupant of the Subaru was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the Chevy died of injuries received in the accident while the other occupants were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Saunderson.

Upon investigation, RCMP determined that the Subaru crossed the centreline and hit the Chevy head-on.

Saunderson said investigators are working to determine the driving behaviour of the Subaru prior to the crash.

Traffic was detoured through Little Fort via Hwy. 24 for several hours following the accident before Hwy. 97 reopened at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

RCMP vehicle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
