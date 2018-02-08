There’s a lot of snow at Rogers Pass on Hwy. 1. (Twitter/LaoneHuman)

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

A high avalanche danger has shut down the Trans-Canada Highway near the B.C./Alberta border.

The closures came into effect following a winter storm that blew through the region.

DriveBC is reporting that Hwy. 1 will remain closed between Golden and the Alberta border until at least noon Friday. An update is expected Friday morning.

Hwy. 1 is also closed between Revelstoke and Golden as crews clear the road of avalanche deposits in Glacier National Park. That section of the highway is expected to open between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

 

