Police were at the scene of Naomi Onotera’s Langley City home on Monday, Sept. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police were at the scene of Naomi Onotera’s Langley City home on Monday, Sept. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Husband charged with manslaughter in case of missing B.C woman Naomi Onotera

The teacher was last seen in late August

Update: The husband of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera, has been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of indignity to human remains.

IHIT confirmed Saturday that 49-year-old Obnes Regis was arrested and in custody as of Friday evening.

Neighbours reported that police had been back at Onotera’s home earlier in the day.

READ ALSO: Search of Naomi Onotera house wraps up

A missing person alert for the 40-year-old mother and Surrey elementary school teacher was issued by RCMP on Aug. 30.

The investigation into her disappearance was turned over to the Langley RCMP’s serious crime unit on Sept. 1. and the IHIT is assisting.

Friends and family had plastered Langley in missing posters for weeks. Hundreds attended a vigil for her.

In September, police searched her house and yard, and the property was behind crime scene tape for several days.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITLangleymissing person

 

Officers can be seen outside missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera’s home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. RCMP have had the Langley City home behind police tape for at least two days. Investigators were to conduct a search of the residence Tuesday or Wednesday. (Langley Advance Times files)

Officers can be seen outside missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera’s home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. RCMP have had the Langley City home behind police tape for at least two days. Investigators were to conduct a search of the residence Tuesday or Wednesday. (Langley Advance Times files)

Police are at the home of missing teacher Naomi Onotera on 50th Avenue and 200th Street Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Police are at the home of missing teacher Naomi Onotera on 50th Avenue and 200th Street Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Police are at the home of missing teacher Naomi Onotera on 50th Avenue and 200th Street Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Police are at the home of missing teacher Naomi Onotera on 50th Avenue and 200th Street Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
WestJet ‘strongly opposes’ travel advisory
Next story
Winter storm leaves thousands in B.C. without power

Just Posted

Will Gauley, 12, was climbing at the bouldering club on Thursday, Dec. 2. With the help of Ekai Jorgenson, the Williams Lake Climbing Association president, the young climber was setting a new route. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CLIMB ON: Williams Lake Climbing Association members get back on the wall

Bob Sunner (left) and Rae Perry are two of the dedicated Toastmasters International members from the Williams Lake chapter. Both say even after many years, they continue to develop skills and learn with the group. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Toastmasters leader looking for new members

Kristen Hamm skis in to wrap off a day she really enjoyed on Bull Mountain. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club opens trails for some early-season skiing

The Fraser River footbridge falls under a blanket in snow in Winter of 2020. The bridge could once again be hit with the white stuff this weekend. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
UPDATE: Cariboo snowfall alert upgraded to warning