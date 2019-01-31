Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch (Facebook photo)

Hunt continues for missing Merritt cowboy, as mercury drops

Relatives have identified the man as Ben Tyner, a career cowboy working for Nicola Ranch

With temperatures dropping well below freezing, rescue groups and volunteers are continuing their desperate search for a missing cowboy in Merritt who was last seen five days ago.

Family members have identified him as 32-year-old Ben Tyner, a manager at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt.

Tyner’s brother, Jack, called for prayers in a Facebook post this week.

“He is big, strong, and tough and we are all staying optimistic,” he wrote. “Just please pray that we find him! So grateful to all the search and rescue, volunteers, and cowboys looking. We’re coming for you, big brother.”

READ MORE: Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

Tyner’s saddled horse was found by loggers on Monday.

Since then, search and rescue teams from across the province, including Chilliwack, the Shuswap and Duncan on Vancouver Island, have been helping comb through the backcountry, along with several ranchers on horseback.

Police have said finding the rider’s tracks has been difficult because of the active logging in the area and herds of wild horses.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cariboo-Chilcotin representatives attending first responders mental health conference in Richmond
Next story
Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Just Posted

Archers make mark at Goldpan 1200 indoor target shoot

Cariboo Archers each managed a podium finish during the weekend

Guided snowmobile ride to showcase beauty of Gold Rush Trail Saturday

Participants are asked to meet at Horsefly’s Anvil Pub at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2

WLMHA novice tourney this weekend

Visiting teams include four from Quesnel and two from Vanderhoof.

On American soil

Cariboo ranchers arrive in preparation for Art of the Cowgirls all girls ranch rodeo

Cariboo-Chilcotin representatives attending first responders mental health conference in Richmond

Lac La Hache fire chief is on the steering committee

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Charges considered for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed person accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office in Chilliwack

Most Read