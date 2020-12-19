Human remains found west of Williams Lake near Hanceville Dec. 19

As a co-ordinated search for missing man Randolph Quilt ended Saturday in Williams Lake with a closing prayer, Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua let everyone know the RCMP had informed him that human remains were found west of Williams Lake off Highway 20 close to Hanceville. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Randolph Quilt, 59, was been reported missing by his family Nov. 29, 2020. (Photo submitted)

Human remains have been found west of Williams Lake near Hanceville along Highway 20.

Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua said on Saturday, Dec. 19, the RCMP had informed him of the discovery, but had not determined the identity of the remains.

The information was shared as volunteers who helped with a co-ordinated search in Williams Lake for missing man Randolph Quilt on Saturday met for a debriefing at the Stampede Grounds just after 3 p.m.

“It may not be the news we were hoping for, but it could mean closure for the family,” said Lulua, who is Quilt’s cousin.

Volunteers spent from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m doing ground searches in groups, many travelling from Xeni Gwet’in and neighbouring First Nations communities to participate.

Lulua thanked everyone, saying it is in times of crisis that people really come together.

Former Esk’etemc Chief Charlene Belleau helped organize the search and invited everyone to travel out to the lookout at Hanceville where there would be prayers and songs offered beginning at 5 p.m.

Quilt, 59, was last seen on Sept. 26, 2020 by his family when he left Xeni Gwet’in First Nation headed for Williams Lake and reported missing to the Alexis Creek RCMP on Nov. 29.

Both the Alexis Creek and Williams Lake RCMP have been working together on the missing person investigation.

Read more: RCMP provide new photos of Randolph Quilt, last seen in Williams Lake

The Tribune has reached out the Alexis Creek RCMP for further information.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooFirst Nationsmissing personWilliams Lake