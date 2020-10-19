Police confirm human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police confirm human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

Human remains found in recycling bin floating near Vancouver beach

Police asking nearby residents to see if their recycling bin has gone missing

Police in Vancouver say human remains were found in a recycling bin near Kits Point this past weekend, marking the city’s fifteenth homicide of the year.

The disturbing discovery was made on Sunday morning (Oct. 18), after the Canadian Coast Guard received multiple calls about the recycling bin from boaters and other people on the water.

Vancouver Police and the BC Coroners Service have confirmed the remains found inside are that of a human, but have not identified them publicly at this time.

“We are asking property managers for multi-dwelling buildings and local residents to check their recycling and garbage rooms to see if any large, blue, wheeled recycling containers are missing,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement Monday.

Investigators are asking anyone who observed a blue recycling bin floating in the water to call them at 604-717-2500.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Opposition parties demand passenger refunds as condition of any airline bailouts
Next story
Raptors continue push for Americans living abroad to vote in U.S. election

Just Posted

Williams Lake city crews tried out the new lake weed harvester from Scout Island Monday, Oct. 19. It cannot be used to harvest weeds until the City receives a permit from the Ministry of Environment. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lake weed harvester ready for use in Williams Lake

Freshly painted green and yellow, the equipment cannot harvest weeds until the City gets a permit

Mount Timothy Ski Resort. (Angie Mindus photo)
CRD encourages outdoor recreation groups to apply for provincial funding

Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program guidelines provide Oct. 2020

Erin Getson, left, and Kathy Shetler were out putting up posters Thursday for the upcoming Maranatha Christian School Outdoor Market taking place Saturday, Oct. 24 at 1278 Lakeview Crescent. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Maranatha Christian School outdoor market Oct. 24 in Williams Lake

The market will have approximately 30 vendors, admission is free

Williams Lake Cycling Club area director for Boitanio Bike Park Andrew Hutchinson (from left), Child Development Centre child and youth careworker Derek Godin, WLCC president Shawn Lewis, Cariboo Regional District Area E director Angie Delainey, Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin, City manager of recreation and leisure services Kaitlyn Atkinson and City events and marketing co-ordinator Guillermo Angel show off the new Boitanio Bike Park sign installed at Boitanio Park. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Boitanio Bike Park gets new, rideable sign feature

“The big thing for us is this is the start of a long thing going to make the park better.”

With his young family back in Indian, Kawalpreet Singh said he connects with his wife and daughter on Facetime about 10 times a day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Young priest joins Williams Lake’s oldest Sikh temple

Community support builds Gura Nanak Sikh Temple and Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha

(Screenshot)
BREAKING: 7.4 earthquake hits Alaska, B.C. being assessed for tsunami risk

Sand Point, Alaska under tsunami warning

A passer-by walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Much of the increase in case numbers can be attributed to Ontario and Quebec

Police confirm human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Human remains found in recycling bin floating near Vancouver beach

Police asking nearby residents to see if their recycling bin has gone missing

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson visits a North Vancouver daycare to announce his party’s election promises for child care, Oct. 9, 2020. (B.C. Liberal Party video)
B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A B.C. man decided to create a website to help people find family doctors accepting patients. Because Victoria is considered high-demand, clinic openings can’t be posted publicly. (Unsplash)
Vancouver Island man starts website that connects B.C. residents with doctors

Nanaimo man started project to help people find family physicians accepting patients

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Most Read