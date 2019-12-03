In this Nov. 20, 2019, photo, customers shop at a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing. The founder of Huawei says the Chinese tech giant is moving its U.S. research center to Canada due to American restrictions on its activities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

The founder of Huawei says the Chinese tech giant is moving its U.S. research centre to Canada due to American sanctions on the company.

In an interview with Toronto’s Global and Mail newspaper, Ren Zhengfei said the move was necessary because Huawei would be blocked from interacting with U.S. employees.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. is the No. 2 global smartphone brand and the biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers. U.S. authorities say the company is a security risk, which Huawei denies, and announced curbs in May on its access to American components and technology.

The Trump administration announced a 90-day reprieve on some sales to Huawei. The government said that would apply to components and technology needed to support wireless networks in rural areas.

Ren gave no details but Huawei confirmed in June it had cut 600 jobs at its Silicon Valley research centre in Santa Clara, California, leaving about 250 employees. A Huawei spokesman said the company had no further comment.

“The research and development centre will move from the United States, and Canada will be the centre,” Ren said in a video excerpt of the interview on the Globe and Mail website. “According to the U.S. ban, we couldn’t communicate with, call, email or contact our own employees in the United States.”

Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, is scrambling to preserve its business in the face of possible loss of access to U.S. components, which threatens to damage its smartphone business.

Huawei, headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen, also operates research and development centres in Germany, India, Sweden and Turkey.

In November, Huawei started selling a folding smartphone, the Mate X, made without U.S.-supplied processor chips or Google apps. The company also has unveiled its own smartphone operating system it says can replace Google’s Android if necessary.

READ MORE: Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines
Next story
‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Just Posted

CRTC launches online mobile wireless services survey

The survey will be open to Canadians until Dec. 31

Canadian Red Cross closes Williams Lake wildfire recovery office

Services, supports will continue

CIBC bank robber sentenced to additional two years less a day in custody

Christopher Michael Swain, 42, was apprehended by two customers of the bank at the time

Hospice hosts 24th Annual Memory Tree Celebration

The Williams Lake Hospice Society’s 24th Annual Memory Tree Celebration provided a… Continue reading

Two in custody after early-morning armed robbery of home Monday

Pelley said the stolen items from the robbery have since been recovered by police

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

Ottawa Senators defenceman ‘BoroCop’ confronts alleged thief

Pop culture influences 2019 pet names such as Kawhi, Alaska and Khaleesi

Cannabis legalization coincided with a 33 per cent spike in dogs named Mary Jane

Most Read