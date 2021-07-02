Howard Lake campground closed until further notice

Howard Lake campground is closed until further notice, due to two fires in the area.

Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner, who also represents Forest Grove-Canim Lake, said the fire situation in the South Cariboo continues to be challenging. She urges residents to be patient as BC Wildfire Service attempts to deal with a growing number of fires in the area, including those near Howard Lake, as well as others at Judy, Roger, Succour and Ruth lakes and a few above South Canim Lake, Wilcox and Houseman roads.

She noted the BCWS is assessing each fire to determine priority, based on the risk to structures, which means that some of the smaller fires will not get dealt with right away.

“I know for people with cabins on a smaller lake where there may not be many residences, this is an extremely stressful and frustrating situation, but it is the way BCWFS has developed their system,” Wagner said in her report to Forest Grove-Canim Lake residents. “As I get reports from BCWFS I will pass them along to you, and the Communications at the CRD will send info out as they receive it.

She urged everyone to continue to call in smoke and flames at 1-800-663-5555.

The fire that is burning at Roger and Judy lakes has been actioned today with some skimmer planes. This will also allow those pilots to see from the air, any other fires in the area, their size and growth, and report up to date data to the Cariboo Fire centre.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile Housebcwildfire