How do we love literacy? Let us count the ways!

Melissa Hermiston

Special to the Free Press

Organizations across the province are getting ready to celebrate Family Literacy Week at the end of the month, and the team at Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy (CCPL) is no exception.

This year, the Family Literacy Week theme is “Make it Count!” highlighting numeracy as an essential part of our everyday lives and an important element of childhood literacy.

While studying mathematics would certainly be considered an important component of childhood numeracy, children begin dabbling in developing the skill long before they learn how to add, subtract, divide and multiply.

Sorting blocks into groups, counting Cheerios on a tray, measuring ingredients for baking cookies – all of these simple activities keep toddlers and preschoolers busy and help to build upon fundamental numeracy skills.

For older kids, card games or board games often have hidden numeracy practice as do games like Bingo and Hopscotch. Adults who love completing their daily Sudoku puzzle are keeping their numeracy skills sharp without even realizing it!

What are some other ways to incorporate numeracy into our daily lives?

In celebration of Family Literacy Week Jan. 22 to 27, CCPL is excited to share some special articles in the Jan. 26 edition of the 100 Mile Free Press ‘Reach-A-Reader’ section, highlighting some of our free programs and services in the community and offering insight into other literacy challenges and successes.

We will be out and about in the community on the 26th – with some familiar faces lending a hand – selling copies of the Free Press. All money collected will go towards our important literacy programs.

We hope you will consider supporting our Family Literacy Week campaign as we continue to promote literacy through awareness, advocacy and initiating supportive learning opportunities.

To find out more about CCPL, please visit caribooliteracy.com or call 250-644-5869.

Melissa Hermiston is the Marketing and Social Awareness Co-ordinator for Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society.

