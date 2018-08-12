CRD map.

Houseman Road evacuation order downgraded to alert

Affected residents may now return to the area via Canim-Hendrix Lake Road and Houseman Road

The Cariboo Regional District has downgraded the evacuation order previously placed on parts of Houseman Road to an evacuation alert.

Affected residents may now return to the area through Canim-Hendrix Lake road. Houseman Road is also open again.

The CRD said in a media release that residents should stay out of wildfire areas as firefighting activities continue in the area.

Residents on alert should remain prepared in case the area is put on evacuation order again.

When on evacuation alert, the CRD recommends the following:

-Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside the area, should the area be brought back under evacuation order.

-Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure, including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

-Ensure that any dependents are prepared for departure.

-Ensure that pets and livestock remain in a safe area.

-Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available again if required.

-Monitor reliable news sources for evacuation order information. Further information will be issued as it becomes available.

People returning to the area are also encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding alerts and orders.

The CRD’s re-entry package is available here.

