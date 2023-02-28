A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A group of Republicans on Capitol Hill is turning its gaze towards Canada as it ramps up political criticism of President Joe Biden’s immigration strategy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A group of Republicans on Capitol Hill is turning its gaze towards Canada as it ramps up political criticism of President Joe Biden’s immigration strategy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

House Republicans aim to make Canada-U.S. border part of national security debate

US group worried about increased human and drug trafficking along the northern border

Republicans on Capitol Hill have formed a new caucus to focus on immigration, crime and national security at the Canada-U.S. border.

Rep. Mike Kelly from Pennsylvania and Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke have enlisted 26 fellow members of Congress for a new coalition called the “Northern Border Security Caucus.”

Kelly and Zinke, who will serve as co-chairs, have described the group as bipartisan, although currently no Democrats have answered the standing invitation to take part.

Kelly says the group is worried about the increased human and drug trafficking along the northern border, as well as a shortage of Border Patrol agents.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported nearly 56,000 encounters with inadmissible individuals near the Canada-U.S. border during the first four months of fiscal 2023.

That’s more than half the total for the entire 12 months of fiscal 2022.

RELATED: Border agencies in Canada, U.S. detail how new Nexus trusted-traveller plan will work

border agencyFederal PoliticsUSA

Previous story
VIDEO: 16-year-old in hospital following stabbing in North Delta
Next story
Explosive that closed major Kelowna highway was ‘sophisticated’ but not targeted: RCMP

Just Posted

Emma Mackey plays Emily Brontë, author of classic Wuthering Heights, in the film Emily, screening in Williams Lake on March 2, 2023. (Warner Media photo)
Williams Lake Film Club to screen Emily – playful, humourous, passionate imagination of Victorian writer’s life

This year’s Williams Lake Stampede poster represents the generational nature of the rodeo, and two longtime stampede supporters, Wilf Smith and Willie Crosina. (Williams Lake Stampede image)
Williams Lake Stampede poster for 2023 represents the past, present and future of local rodeo

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises

Seniors Activity Centre manager Glenda Winger appears at the city council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21 to talk about the need for more accessible parking spaces in the centre’s parking lot. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Seniors Activity Centre manager Glenda Winger appears at the city council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21 to talk about the need for more accessible parking spaces in the centre’s parking lot. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city to work with seniors centre to address accessible parking needs