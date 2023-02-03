People taking part in an Extinction Rebellion protest against old-growth logging march onto the empty Cambie Bridge, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. A man who took part in four traffic-stopping protests in Metro Vancouver in an effort to save old-growth forests has been given a conditional sentence and six months probation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People taking part in an Extinction Rebellion protest against old-growth logging march onto the empty Cambie Bridge, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. A man who took part in four traffic-stopping protests in Metro Vancouver in an effort to save old-growth forests has been given a conditional sentence and six months probation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

House arrest, probation for old-growth protester who blocked Metro Vancouver traffic

Benjamin Holt was sorry for the inconvenience the demonstrations caused other people

A man who took part in four traffic-stopping protests in Metro Vancouver in an effort to save old-growth forests has been given a conditional sentence and six months’ probation by a provincial court judge.

Benjamin Holt pleaded guilty to taking part in four protests, including one that snarled traffic on Grandview Highway and Boundary Road in Vancouver for 12 hours.

In a letter to the court, Holt said he felt, morally, that he had to take part in the protests, although he was sorry for the inconvenience the demonstrations caused other people.

However, his letter said it should not be necessary for ordinary citizens to put themselves out there to force the government to do the right thing.

Judge Gregory Rideout says in a decision released Thursday that public safety was of “paramount concern” after the blockades were set up in critical traffic arteries, stopping first responders from doing their work.

Rideout handed Holt a 60-day conditional sentence, some of it to be served under house arrest, in addition to a $500 fine, six months’ probation and a condition that he not take part in protests that block traffic.

The Crown had asked for a 14-day jail sentence, while his lawyer wanted a conditional discharge, meaning that if Holt followed the conditions of his sentence he would not have a criminal record.

Rideout said it wouldn’t be in the public interest to give Holt a conditional discharge because of his criminal conduct.

“I agree with the Crown that a jail sentence is warranted, but disagree with the Crown that a conventional jail sentence should be imposed rather than the imposition of (a conditional sentence order),” Rideout said in the decision.

RELATED: Fairy Creek protester gets lesser sentence after camping gear crushed

RELATED: B.C. highway blockades over old-growth logging aimed at forcing a dialogue, activists say

forestryLaw and justiceprotest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New trial for B.C. masseur in 1 sex assault, convictions upheld in 2 others

Just Posted

Williams Lake city council meets during committee of the whole, Tuesday, Jan. 31. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake 2022 election mayoral candidates keep campaign spending within limits

Ida Eriksen is a Bella Coola artist whose paintings will be filling the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake from Feb. 9, 2023 until March 25 for her solo show West Coast Light. (Photo courtesy of Ida Eriksen)
Bella Coola artist evokes feelings of mystery and solitude with abstract west coast landscapes

Quesnel Lake is a major tributary of the Fraser River and one of the deepest fjord lakes in the world, and a fishing destination lake for many. (Angie Mindus file photo)
Mount Polley Mine effluent permit extended for discharge into Quesnel Lake

An ambulance parked outside of the emergency room after dropping off a patient at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake on Nov. 22, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) An ambulance parked outside of the emergency room after dropping off a patient at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital not unique in staffing challenges: Interior Health

Pop-up banner image