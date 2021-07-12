Hotnarko Creek wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Anahim Lake area

The Hotnarko Creek fire west of Williams Lake has grown to 950 hectares. Residents in the Anahim Lake area were placed under an evacuation alert Monday, July 12. (BCWS map)

An out-of-control wildfire in the Hotnarko Creek area west of Williams Lake has prompted an evacuation alert for 449 parcels in the Anahim Lake area.

The alert covers 143,166 hectares and was issued by the Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at 5 p.m. Monday (July 12).

The Hotnarko Creek fire was discovered July 3 and has grown to 950 hectares. It is suspected to be caused by lightning.

The CRD noted it has issued the evacuation alert for this area because of the potential danger of life and health.

“An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be required,” notes the alert.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for the evacuation order:

Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensure that any dependents or pets are prepared for departure.

Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A reception centre will be made available if required.

In the event of an evacuation alert, do not turn off your natural gas. Visit FortisBC for information on being prepared in an emergency related to your natural gas connection.

Monitor reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of reception centres, including CRD Facebook and website.

Residents are encourage to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders.

