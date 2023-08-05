Hot weather, swirling winds leading to increased wildfire activity outside Kamloops

It is forecasted to reach 34 degrees in the area on Saturday

BC Wildfire Services experienced increased fire activity at the Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops on Friday, Aug. 4 and are expecting more to come on Saturday.

Fire and smoke was visible from Highway 5 and parts of Kamloops on Friday night because of increased fire activity and because of a planned aerial ignition on the west flank of the blaze by fire crews. The reason for this was to hold the fire at the west guard and establish the southwest flank. Crews patrolled the area all night to reduce the potential of the blaze spreading past the containment line.

On Friday, crews experienced increased fire behaviour at the north, west, and south flanks and are forecasting for more of the same on Saturday because of the weather forecast. It is expected to reach 34 degrees in the area with 20 km/h northwest winds on Saturday afternoon.

An expected cold passage could cause winds to become more erratic and change directions rapidly, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Structure protection crews continue to patrol through the night on Goose Lake Road, Long Lake Road and Edith Lake Road.

The blaze remains two kilometres away from Lac Le Jeune but there are currently no threats to the area, including Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park, as well as the City of Kamloops. But the fire continues to be the most active towards Lac Le Jeune.

BC Wildfire Services is telling people to evaluate their travel plans to the area.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain the same since being updated on Friday, July 28.

Because of the smoke from the wildfire, Environment Canada continues to have a special air quality statement in effect for Kamloops. Elders, children, people with lung problems and/or heart disease, pregnant people and people who work outside are at a higher risk of experiencing effects from smoke.

The blaze remains out of control and is approximately 4,157 hectares in size. It is one of 358 active wildfires and one of 12 wildfires of note across the province. Lightning caused the blaze to start two weeks ago on Friday, July 21.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

