Isabelle and Andrew Harper, with three-year-old daughter, Adaleigh, are on the hunt for a property to buy for their hobby farm. (Contributed photo)

Isabelle and Andrew Harper, with three-year-old daughter, Adaleigh, are on the hunt for a property to buy for their hobby farm. (Contributed photo)

Hot real estate market leaving young South Cariboo families in the cold

Properties in 100 Mile House area selling too fast for local buyers

When Matias and Emily Swalwell got married four years ago today, they had big dreams for the life they would live in their hometown.

Matias was well on his way to a cabinet-building apprenticeship while Emily planned to build her business teaching horseback riding. They worked hard to save, spending a few years living with Emily’s parents when their twin daughters, Ruth and Audrey, were born.

When they found out earlier this year the rental house and acreage they’d been living in since September was on the market, they started trying to find a place to call their own.

“Ideally, we would love to find a five-acre parcel, with room for the horses and a nice yard for the girls,” Matias said.

However, the current real estate market meant the search for their dream property – or even a place to call home for the next few years – has been nothing short of discouraging.

“Any of the places that we want to look at, by the time we see it, other buyers are saying ‘we’ll give you everything you want with no subjects,’” Matias said. “We just can’t compete with that.”

Ron Kelly, of Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty, said the 100 Mile House region is into its second year of a real estate boom and it’s not uncommon for buyers – many of whom are relocating from other areas – to put in offers with no subjects.

“That’s the market right now,” Kelly said. “This sort of thing is cyclical, but I’ve never seen it last this length of time or to this extent.”

READ MORE: South Cariboo real estate still in hot demand

Kelly recommends potential buyers sort out their financing before placing any offers, a process that can take a fair amount of time. He said many people don’t realize there are two sides to mortgage approval – the buyers’ income, credit rating and ability to make their payments and whether the house they want to buy will qualify for lending.

“The bank isn’t going to lend you $500,000 on a house that is only worth $300,000,” he said. “So they have to make sure they have their ducks in a row. If they have to spend two weeks getting financing, that’s not going to work.”

Securing financing in time to get an accepted offer is a dilemma faced by Isabelle Harper and her husband, Andrew. The Harpers had purchased a house and property near Fawn Creek Road a few years ago, with plenty of space for their hobby farm and to raise their young daughter. But when Andrew lost his job after the Chasm sawmill closed, the family went through a period of uncertainty and were forced to sell.

They’ve spent the past eight months living in a 30-foot travel trailer on their parents’ property. Andrew is now back to working full time and they are searching for a new place to buy.

“There were three or four places that we went to look at and we wanted to put an offer on, but there were already accepted offers,” Isabelle, who has lived in the area for 20 years, explained. “Or the seller wanted full price with no subjects.”

Competing with buyers who don’t need financing and are offering above the asking price has made the process nearly impossible, Isabelle said.

“We have a good budget but people are just coming in and swiping it out from under us,” she said. “We feel really discouraged. We are scared to even try to put any other offers in.”

With their family and friends in the South Cariboo, the Harpers want to stay in the area but are worried they may be forced to move elsewhere. They’re grateful to have a place to stay for the time being but say they need a long-term solution.

“I’ve never seen it like here before, and we don’t know what to do,” Isabelle said. “Should we stay here? Should we try to move on?”

The Swalwells were lucky enough to find a rental home after their landlord sold their current house, but admit the rental market is as bad or worse than trying to buy.

And while the influx of out-of-town buyers has put the search for their dream property on hold, they do acknowledge there are benefits to having new residents in the area.

“They leave the coast with lots of money and they can afford to support the local small businesses,” Emily said. “I have the biggest waitlist I’ve ever had right now for (riding) lessons, and everybody I know who does lessons is full because the demand is so high. And it’s wonderful.”

On the advice of their realtor, they will wait to see if the market cools and keep saving for a larger down payment. Despite the stress, they said their dream of a quiet life in the community they love is still alive.

“We just want a simple life, with room for our horses and a place to raise our girls,” Emily said. “I don’t know why it has to be so hard to live such a simple life.”


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Matias and Emily Swalwell, with their twin girls Ruth and Audrey, are struggling to buy a house in the Suoth Cariboo. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Matias and Emily Swalwell, with their twin girls Ruth and Audrey, are struggling to buy a house in the Suoth Cariboo. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Crews work on a new home under construction on Telqua Drive in 108 Mile Ranch, April 26, 2021. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
Clothing dryer suspected cause of Alexis Creek home fire, owner wants to warn others
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Just Posted

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Highway 97 could be closed until 5 p.m. near Hixon after serious collision

The road is closed after what Prince George RCMP called a serious motor vehicle collision

RCMP logo
Man in custody after woman found dead in Chase area home

RCMP say ‘unexpected death’ near Adams Lake considered suspicious

Reta Seibert was born and raised in Williams Lake. An avid gardener, she recently removed dozens of old juniper trees that had died and replaced them with things such as spirea bushes, yew and maple trees. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Reta Seibert shares history of life in Williams Lake, love of gardening

Reta has lived in the Cariboo most of her life

A build up of lint in a clothes dryer is believed to have caused a house fire in Alexis Creek Sunday evening, April 4, 2021. (Photo submitted)
Clothing dryer suspected cause of Alexis Creek home fire, owner wants to warn others

Neil Miller is thankful he still has his horses, community support and his life

Quesnel-Hixon Road is the latest in the Cariboo to be turned impassable by landslides. Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes is asking provincial officials to better support road infrastructure in the riding. (Submitted Photo)
Cariboo North MLA hoping to put area roads in the spotlight of budget response

Coralee Oakes shared a speech calling on MOTI to better support the region’s transportation network

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with ecstacy

Police confirm powder contained along with Happy Birthday wishes from Europe was MDMA

FILE – Diversion tunnels have been completed to redirect the Peace River during low water this summer, in one of the most critical steps to completing the Site C dam, March 2020. (BC Hydro)
COVID outbreak declared at Site C; 40 workers have been infected since March

There are 13 workers currently infected with COVID-19

Anne-Marie Hutchins of Chilliwack with her daughter Emma and son Jayden. (Submitted)
Family of woman who died after visit to Chilliwack COVID test site wants change

Anne-Marie Hutchins’ sister said she was sent home despite chest pain and a history of tachycardia

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to remove speculation ‘air tax’ passed on to commercial tenants

Tax applies to empty space above property because it’s vacant

Naloxone kits. (Ministry of Health photo)
B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March

Deaths mark a 41% increase from March of last year

British Columbia Premier John Horgan arrives before the budget speech from the legislative assembly at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act

Premier John Horgan has said the province is considering its own sick-leave program

Most Read