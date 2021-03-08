(Black Press Media files)

Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo

Two men are facing public health related charges after allegedly hosting a party during the pandemic.

In a Monday (March 8) news release, Vancouver police said that two men were arrested and six attendees were each fined $230 when police broke up a gathering at a condo near Burrard Street and Alberni Street on Saturday morning.

“After repeated complaints from the public and unsuccessful efforts to convince these hosts to stop having parties, our officers obtained a search warrant and forced entry into the condo Saturday to arrest two men,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. Police had previously received 10 complaints about noise and parties in that condo.

Addison stressed that education is the top priority but that repeat offenders can face legal penalties.

“When someone flagrantly ignores the law and puts others at risk of contracting Covid, we will use our legal powers to hold them accountable,” he said.

Manjinder Sagoo, 37, has been charged with three counts of failing to comply with an order of the health officer, contrary to Section 99 on the B.C. Public Health Act. Sanad Rayes, 35, is charged with two counts of failing to comply with an order of the health officer.

Social gatherings of any size are currently banned in B.C., including within private homes. People who live alone may host up to two people with whom they regularly interact.

ALSO READ: Host fined $2,300 for flouting COVID rules after Vancouver police break up gender reveal party

Coronavirus

