Horsefly Volunteer Fire Dept. certifies in swiftwater rescue technician

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Dept. members cross the Horsefly River bridge during swift water technician certification training, taken June 26 - 28. (John Hollan and Wayne Johnson photos) Instructor Jordan Thompson from Raven Rescue taught members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department a course to achieve swiftwater rescue technician certification during the weekend of June 26 to 28. Horsefly Volunteer Fire Dept members Steven Hoessl, (back row left) Ben Morhart, Jordan Thompson (instructor) Linda Bartsch, (middle row left), Heather Beaman, Hannah Yahnke, Julie Caron, Marc Caron, Cecil Morhart, Kyle Kershaw and Tracy Janzen (front) achieved swift water rescue technician certification.

Members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) recently achieved Swiftwater Rescue Technician certification.

“Ten of our members are now trained and certified to SRT-1 to NFPA standards,” said fire chief Marc Caron.

With the Horsefly River running through the community, it was decided that HVFD would get swift water rescue technician certification, Caron said.

“Things happen very fast on the river, and waiting for a team to come out of Williams Lake drastically reduces the golden hour.”

Caron said training was intense due to the late thaw, high snow packs in the mountains and the heavy rains.

“The Horsefly River was higher than normal at this time of the year, which made for unbelievable training.”

The course was held June 26, 27 and 28 in Horsefly and instructed by Jordan Thompson from Raven Rescue. The HVFD is also planning on training for flat ice rescue certification in the upcoming winter.

“HFVD has a commitment to train to the NFPA standards and Fire Chiefs Association of British Columbia playbook,” Caron said.



