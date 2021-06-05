Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department hones swift water rescue skills

Nine members of practiced in the Horsefly River on May 16

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department members practice crossing the Horsefly River in wedge formation. (Ronald Wilson photo)

Swift water rescue was the focus of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department during a practice on Sunday, May 16.

Led by team leaders Marc Caron, Cecil Mohart and Steve Hoessl, participants Kyle Kershaw, Kevin Wilson, Heather Beaman, Andrew Gould, Katherine Rempel and Linda Bartsch learned some skills.



Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department team leaders Steve Hoessl, from left, Cecil Mohart and Marc Caron. (Ronald Wilson photo)