Horsefly River Roundtable gearing up for another Salmon Festival

By Bruce MacLeod

Special to the Tribune

Horsefly River Roundtable Report to June 20, 2019:

The Northern Development Initiative Trust contributed $2,500 to the Salmon Festival for volunteer support and other things. The Salmon Festival is set for September 14 and 15, with salmon, vendors, display kiosks, wandering minstrels and more.

The Streamkeepers is planning a picnic event on July 28th; still choosing the right site beside a stream somewhere with reasonably easy access. The day will involve a five-star picnic, site cleanup and a detailed look-around at the stream itself, fish, bugs, riparian vegetation, old structures, etc. Should be a good time, everyone is welcome. For information please contact Judy Hillaby at 250-620-3495.

Streamkeepers has also done a number of school outings together with the educators. The Horsefly School has been out on three occasions to get a good close look at resident fish and stream invertebrates, right on the shores of the river. Streamkeepers was also represented at UNBC’s Quesnel River Research Centres, where the Big Lake school came out to release Chinook salmon juveniles into the Quesnel River. Looking forward to the fall when we can do more of the same, with a whole different collection of living things to grab your interest.

The Ministry of Forests has not answered a letter forwarded by the Horsefly River Roundtable April 11, 2019.

Bruce MacLeod is a freelance writer for the Tribune and member of the Horsefly River Roundtable

