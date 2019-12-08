Horsefly gets new oil recycling facility

A new oil recycling facility is available to local residents at the Caron Horsefly Service Ltd.

A new oil recycling facility is available to local residents at the Caron Horsefly Service Ltd. at 5752 Horsefly Road.

Owners Marc and Julie Caron had purchased a 1,500-litre container to collect oil when they bought the station five years ago, but said having the bigger one will be better.

“It is difficult to get anyone to come out to collect just 1,500 litres so if we can triple the amount with the new facility that will be a lot better,” Marc said, thanking Cariboo Regional District (CRD) supervisor of solid waste, Tera Grady, for helping get the facility through the B.C. Used Oil Management Association.

David Lawes, executive director of BCUOMA said there are 300 similar sites around the province and so far they’ve put in 40 pieces of infrastructure similar to the modified sea container now in Horsefly, noting the hope is that more people will be encouraged to recycle used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers.

“The CRD was a major partner and identified Horsefly as a good location. It is good to have that connection because they know needs on the ground.”

Easy to use with signage and spill containers, the site should go a long way to make it easier for people to access, Lawes added.

In June 2019 a similar site was installed in the West Chilcotin.

Read more: Oil recycling upgraded at West Chilcotin land fill


