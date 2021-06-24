Horsefly area residents getting up to speed with internet access

ABC Communications has received $176,681 to improve connectivity for the area

Horsefly area residents will be getting faster internet speed because of funding from the province of B.C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

ABC Communications will receive $176,681 in funding from the province’s Connecting British Columbia program to improve the speed and reliability of internet connections in Horsefly.

“The community in general will be pleased if we had more capacity on our internet out here,” said Linda Bartsch, executive director of the Horsefly Board of Trade in a news release.

In the Horsefly area, during busy times of day, the speed slows down because everybody’s on the internet, she added.

”You’re trying to do something and it will just slow down to the point where you can’t accomplish what you’re trying to do. A lot of people want to live and visit here for the nice lifestyle. Better connectivity will help us attract more people and create opportunities to grow the local economy.”

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell is parliamentary secretary for rural development and told the Tribune the funding is part of a bigger commitment to try make every part of B.C. connected.

The project will improve internet speed and reliability for about 200 households in the Horsefly area.

“It will provide them with 50 megabits of download speed,” he said.

Northern Development Initiative Trust has been the fund administrator for Connecting British Columbia since its start in 2015.

This announcement is part of B.C.’s $10-billion COVID-19 response, which includes StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan – a commitment to protect people’s health and livelihoods, while supporting businesses and communities.

“There are many, many challenges,” Russell said. “For all of us living in rural B.C. we know there are people who do not have internet service. In a lot of places the challenge is making sure the more sparsely populated areas still have options to connect to high speed internet.”

He agreed there are many unserved and underserved parts of the province when it comes to internet access.

“We live in a beautiful place, but that beauty and topographical diversity certainly comes with challenges of laying fibre or installing cell phone towers,” he said.

Whether it’s for the ability to connect with friends and family or even for an emergency, it’s important to continue to expand connectivity, he added.

