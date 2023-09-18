The view of Horn Lake looking toward the Hell Raving Creek wildfire is better Monday, Sept. 18 as the area had rain overnight and a cool morning. (Patrice Gordon photo)

The view of Horn Lake looking toward the Hell Raving Creek wildfire is better Monday, Sept. 18 as the area had rain overnight and a cool morning. (Patrice Gordon photo)

Horn Lake area order downgraded to an alert Sept. 18

The Cariboo Regional District emergency services had issued an order Sunday

An evacuation order for the Horn Lake area has been downgraded to an alert Monday, Sept. 18.

The Cariboo Regional District emergency operations centre had issued an order Sunday, Sept. 17 due to growth in the Hell Raving Creek wildfire, now measuring 11,429 hectares.

Residents are allowed to return to the area immediately and are asked to watch for livestock and wildlife on the roads.

The CRD noted in a news release there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas. Danger trees on Crown Land will be dealt with by the BC Wildfire Service danger tree fallers.

Home owners and private land owners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist.

Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area. It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.

Since these areas remain on evacuation alert, residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice.

Local governments may not have time to go door-to-door should a new evacuation order be issued.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department structure protection unit was deployed to Hell Raving Creek fire.

READ MORE: Horn Lake area west of Williams Lake under evacuation order due to wildfire

Want to read more local stories like this? Sign up for the Williams Lake Tribune’s newsletter right to your email. Consider purchasing a subscription to the Tribune to support local journalism for just .99 cents per week!

bc wildfiresBreaking NewsChilcotinWilliams Lake

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Housing Minister Kahlon praises GST rebate on new rental construction
Next story
Surrey tops 31 Canadian cities for people who’d take the money and run, survey says

Just Posted

The view of Horn Lake looking toward the Hell Raving Creek wildfire is better Monday, Sept. 18 as the area had rain overnight and a cool morning. (Patrice Gordon photo)
Horn Lake area order downgraded to an alert Sept. 18

Some of the staff at the Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus. From left to right: Alissa Clements, Community Education and Work Force Development Admin Assistant; Pat Biblow, Manager, Administration and Operations; Kylie Thomas, Academic Director; Alison Sutherland-Mann, Community Education and Work Force Development Community Coordinator; Meghan Atchison, Interim Campus Assistant; Sarah Shortreed, Academic Advisor; Rhea Clements, Admissions Records Associate; Rosalie McMartin, Interim Assessment Centre Clerk; Thea Telford, Nursing Program Assistant; Geraldine Bob, Coordinator of Indigenous Student Services; Dustin Batty, Tutor; Nic Suapa, Learning Commons & Student Support Coordinator; and Amy Carson, Interim Manager, Enrolment Services and Student Support. (Kim Kimberlin/Black Press Media. Aug. 2023)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Trades at TRU Williams Lake continue to take off

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave. in Williams Lake where they located one man who had died under suspicious circumstances. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RCMP investigating suspicious death of man in Williams Lake

(CRD iimage)
Horn Lake area west of Williams Lake under evacuation order due to wildfire