Honour House stop in Williams Lake welcomed by Inland Kenworth, first responders, legion, community

Inland Kenworth manager Curtis Robinson with Honour House Society Tour’s Larry Campbell who said the tour would not be possible without Inland’s support. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Members of the RCMP, Williams Lake Fire Dept. , BC Emergency Health Services, BC Sheriffs and Inland Kenworth manager Curtis Robinson, left, pose for a group photo with Honour House Tour’s Larry Campbell, fourth from left during a fundraising barbecue in Williams Lake on Tuesday, May2, 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)ˆ Honour House Society member Larry Campbell said since opening there have been 13,000 nightly visits to Honour House. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Tour of Honour supporting first responders and military personnel stopped in Williams Lake on Tuesday, May 2 with a fundraising barbecue at Inland Kenworth and a dinner and presentation at the Royal Canadian Legion.

Local RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services personnel, sheriffs, fire department members and the public arrived to meet the tour at noon and to enjoy a barbecue, making donations toward the cause.

Larry Campbell, former Vancouver mayor, chief coroner, RCMP officer and retired senator is travelling with former MLA and New Westminster city councillor Charles Puchmayr.

Honour House which is in New Westminster, B.C. started in 2010.

“We wanted to have a place for first responders, fire, police, ambulance and military,” Campbell said. “A place for them to stay when they needed medical treatment and for their families to stay if they came down with them.”

Since opening they have had 13,000 overnight visits there.

Campbell said nine months ago they opened a ranch near Ashcroft that can be used for such things as PTSD therapy and critical incident debriefing.

There are several buildings at Honour Ranch for people to stay.

Campbell said they receive no government funding and everything is done through donations and volunteer efforts. The two men are travelling in a donated Humvee which is being raffled off.

On a three-month tour of B.C. and the Yukon, they departed on April 3. The goal is to meet with first responders and the military to ensure the word gets out about what is available through Honour House and Honour Ranch.

Puchmayr said he was going as far as Terrace where someone else would take over his spot.

“Inland Kenworth is a huge proponent of Honour House,” said manager Curtis Robinson in Williams Lake.

“The tour is stopping at every Inland branch on this tour.”

Robinson said all funds raised at the barbecue would go to Honour House and for every purchase of a Link-belt machine a donation will be made by the company as well.

Robinson invited everyone to support the tour as it carries on over the next few months.

“It’s an amazing cause that is near and dear to my heart,” he said.

The tour would not have been made possible without the support of Inland Kenworth, Campbell said.

