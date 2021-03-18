Police are investigating after human remains were found in Greentree Village Park in Burnaby Thursday, March 18. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Homicide investigators in Burnaby after human remains found ablaze in park

Investigators are trying to identify a body that was part of a ‘suspicious’ grass fire Thursday morning

Homicide investigators were called to Burnaby in the early hours of Thursday after crews extinguished a body ablaze in a park – it was initially thought to be just a brush fire.

At around 2:00 a.m. first responders arrived at Greentree Village Park, said assistant fire chief Greg Young. Police and ambulatory services were already on-scene.

“It was bush and grass fire that included a dead body,” explained Young. Crews put out the blaze using extinguishers, in order to preserve any potential evidence, he said.

The RCMP, who remain on-site, is now working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to determine the events that took place.

The priority for investigators is to identify the human remains, said IHIT Det. Lara Jansen.

READ MORE: Man in ‘serious’ condition after shooting on Highway 99

“The circumstances surrounding the remains and the area were deemed to be suspicious,” Jansen said in a March 18 press release. The neighbourhood is believed to be used frequently even throughout the overnight hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Those that wish to report anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


