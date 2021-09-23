An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Homes near fracking sites in B.C. have higher levels of some pollutants, says study

Researchers found higher levels of chemicals used in fracking in selected Peace River residences

A new study has found homes close to fracking oil and gas wells in British Columbia have higher levels of certain organic pollutants, which may lead to short- and long-term health effects.

Élyse Caron-Beaudoin, lead author and a professor in the department of health and society at the University of Toronto, Scarborough, says researchers took water and air samples from the homes of 85 pregnant women in the Peace River area of B.C. for one week.

She says pregnant women were recruited for the study because of the potential negative health effects of living close to natural gas wells, including higher rates of pre-term births, low birth weight and heart malformations.

Caron-Beaudoin says results showed that air samples in the homes had higher levels of chemicals used in fracking such as acetone and chloroform, and those contaminants were found in their study subjects.

She says Canada is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the world using fracking, a process that injects fluids deep underground to release the gas, yet there are no studies on the potential health impacts of the industry.

B.C. has about 10,000 active wells, and the study says the area could potentially see an increase in their number to more than 100,000.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

Environmentoil and gas

Previous story
Cariboo Fire Centre rescinds open burning prohibitions
Next story
Horgan promises B.C. will fund naloxone kits for police

Just Posted

Massimo Calabrese, 19, is the organizer behind the COVID-19 clinics at Paradise Cinemas. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics back on at Williams Lake movie theatre

After several years of remediation work on Hazeltine Creek to repair the damage from the breach at Mount Polley Mine, sockey salmon are showing up in the creek. (Gabriel Holmes photo)
Sockeye salmon spawning in Hazeltine Creek near Mount Polley Mine

Chris Wycotte has been at the helm of treaty negotiations for Williams Lake First Nation for decades. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: WLFN treaty manager passionate about the work

People held signs outside the courthouse Wednesday, Sept. 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Williams Lake woman sentenced to two years in prison for death of two teens in crash