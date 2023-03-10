Homeless count underway in Williams Lake March 10

A number of events are planned to reach as many people as possible, says coordinator Tamara Garreau

Stephen D’Souza of the Homelessness Services Association of B.C., based in Richmond, is in Williams Lake helping Tamara Garreau, Cariboo Friendship Society supervisor of social programs and her team with a homeless count March 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Wearing bright yellow buttons an outreach team is doing a homeless count in Williams Lake today, Friday, March 10.

Stephen D’Souza with Homeless Services Association of B.C. is in the city for the day to train everyone how to do the surveys for the count and assist in any way he can.

Based in Burnaby, D’Souza said counts take place in different communities at different times.

“We are also doing a count in Quesnel today,” he said. “It was Metro Vancouver earlier this week and Sechelt last week. We will be doing counts right until the first week of May.

He said they have a team to support each of the local coordinators who are the experts with boots on the ground.

Tamara Garreau, supervisor of social programs a the CFS. said on Thursday evening the surveys were dropped off at the CFS shelter, the Hamilton Inn shelter and the transition house, whichis operated by the CFS.

“We have several walking routes planned and mapped out for out outreach workers to find people in the community to complete surveys,” Garreau said.

“We have drop sights around town at various places like the library, the high schools, the Foundry and here at Cariboo Friendship Society.”

Several magnet events are planned as well, such as a pancake breakfast in the CFS boardroom where Beth Moore, who normally does payroll and other bookkeeping, was cooking pancakes early Friday morning for anyone who needed breakfast.

“Some people might be couch surfing that we don’t normaly see, so we hope they might come to a special event [magnet event] and engage with us so we are able to count them,” D’Souza said.

Throughout the day there will be baking at the Longhouse near the Stampede Grounds with some of the baked goods going to different survey drop sights.

“There will be games and activities there and after school the Foundry is doing a gathering so I will have a couple of workers heading over there too,” Garreau said.

The day will wrap up around 5 or 6 p.m. and the provincial results will be released in a report in the fall.

D’Souza said his association will try to communicate back to each community about where things are at in advance of the report.

All the surveys are anonymous and voluntary, with the information being gathered so that the needs of people experiencing homelessnes are known.

When the count was done in 2020, 51 people were identified as homeless in Williams Lake, compared to 43 in 2018.

Ninety-one per cent of the people surveyed were between the ages of 25 and 54, zero per cent were under 25 and nine per cent were 55-plus.

Of those surveyed, 43 per cent said they had experienced homelessness for the first time as a youth and 50 per cent reported they had been in foster care, a youth group home or under a youth agreement.

The survey defines homelessness as couch surfing, living in a shelter, having no fixed address or people who are sleeping on the street, or in parks, camps, vehicles or abandoned buildings.

READ MORE: 23,000 people experienced homelessness in B.C. in 2019, new data shows

READ MORE: Temporary low barrier shelter connects clients with services in Williams Lake



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HomelessWilliams Lake