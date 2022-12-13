One residence in a multiplex in Williams Lake was gutted by fire in the early morning of Dec. 13. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Home in Williams Lake gutted by early morning fire

A home on Toop Road appears to have been gutted by a fire early in the morning on Dec. 13

Williams Lake Volunteer Fire Department (WLVFD) responded to a structure fire early in the morning on Dec. 13, 2022 on Toop Road.

Five fire department vehicles and 22 fire department personnel attended the fire just before 5:30 a.m.

The fire department also confirmed a single unit of the multiplex was involved when they arrived and crews made entry to the building and were able to quickly knock it down.

The home was unoccupied when firefighters arrived.

While there was considerable damage to the interior of the structure, the exterior of the building and neighbouring structures do not appear to have been heavily impacted.

RCMP are still stationed outside the building and police tape surrounds the premises to keep it secure.

WLFD will be assisting RCMP as needed with their investigation.

Black Press Media reached out to RCMP for further information but RCMP declined to comment on the matter.

