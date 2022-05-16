Hodgson Road land slippage likely cause of latest Williams Lake water main break: City

Water is shut off, but not impacting any residents

A water-main break on Hodgson Road caused water to run down the hill by the firehall, across South Lakeside Drive on Saturday, May 14 in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

A water-main break on Hodgson Road Saturday afternoon, May 14 in Williams Lake was likely caused by land slippage in the area, said Pat Mahood, city manager of public works.

“There is some concern with the old brittle pipe that is in the area and it is giving us grief,” Mahood said, noting the city has been replacing old pipes with high density polyethylene pipe which is a welded-fused pipe so there are not joints that can separate.

“It’s a little more robust of a product.”

The break occurred above the fire hall and below the Pioneer Complex.

Water running down from the break caused some damage to the shoulder of Hodgson Road, it ran down the ditch toward Highway 20, went by the fire hall, crossed over South Lakeside Drive and went down into the Canadian Tire parking lot.

Mahood said the water-main is shut off and the city is looking at repair options.

The break occurred up the hill from the fire hall and below the Pioneer Complex but there are no customers on that leg of water pipe, he confirmed.

“We have no customers without water,” Mahood said. “That piece of the loop we can shut off on either side of the break and not run anyone out of water because they are fed in two different directions.”

Access to the Pioneer Complex and above will be available from the upper Hodgson Road access of of Hodgson Road at Terra Ridge and everything from below Mainline Roofing and United Concrete will be accessible from South Lakeside Drive.



