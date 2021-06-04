Hixon woman reported missing

Ronda Beaune has not been seen since Saturday, May 29 said Prince George RCMP. (RCMP)

The Prince George RCMP is asking the public to keep their eyes open for a missing Hixon woman.

Ronda Beaune was last seen in Hixon where she resides Saturday, May 29.

Beaune is described as South Asian, five-foot-three-inches (152 centimetres) tall and weighing 120 pounds (54 kilograms). She has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair with some white streaks.

A missing person report was received by RCMP on Wednesday, June 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca

