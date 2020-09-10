Update: Traffic is moving again on Highway 97 north of Williams Lake

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire at Scharf Road

A vehicle fire closed Highway 97 north of Williams Lake at Scharf Road, but now traffic has resumed. (Photo submitted)

Update:

Traffic is starting to update.

Original:

Highway 97 is closed in both directions north of Williams Lake at Scharf Road due to a vehicle fire, notes Drive BC.

Witnesses in the area said they could see smoke and fire trucks are on scene.

#BCHwy97 – Reports of highway closure north of #WilliamsLake at Scharf Road due to vehicle fire. Emergency vehicles on scene, details to follow. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 10, 2020

More to come.



