Update: Traffic is moving again on Highway 97 north of Williams Lake

Update:
Traffic is starting to update.
Original:
Highway 97 is closed in both directions north of Williams Lake at Scharf Road due to a vehicle fire, notes Drive BC.
Witnesses in the area said they could see smoke and fire trucks are on scene.
#BCHwy97 – Reports of highway closure north of #WilliamsLake at Scharf Road due to vehicle fire. Emergency vehicles on scene, details to follow.
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 10, 2020
More to come.
