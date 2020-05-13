Highway improvements slated this summer near Williams Lake and Quesnel

Sealcoating from the Sheep Creek Brake Check to Hodgson Road will take place this year. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

Major highway and side road improvement projects are moving ahead with a number of precautions in place to minimize the risks of COVID-19 transmission.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said over $85-million is being invested to resurface more than 300 kilometres of highways and side roads in the southern Interior this spring and summer.

Highway 20 near Williams Lake will see approximately 28 kilometers of seal coating from the Sheep Creek Brake Check to Hodgson road.

On Highway 97, 33-kilometers of intermittent resurfacing between McLeese Lake and Dale Lake near Quesnel is also scheduled.

Minister Claire Trevena said safety comes first in all of these projects.

Construction employers have been directed by B.C.’s provincial health officer to ensure workers maintain a physical distance of at least two metres apart from each other over the course of their duties and during breaks.

Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 like symptoms will be directed to self-isolate at home for at least 10 days, the ministry noted.

Drivers can expect delays and, at time, single-lane alternating traffic as the projects are taking place.

Although highways and roads remain open, people are advised by the provincial health officer to stay close to home and avoid any non-essential travel.

