Highway is closed in both directions because of an obstruction on the road

Highway 99 north of Lillooet is currently closed in both directions due to movement at the 10 Mile slide site.

DriveBC is reporting that there is an obstruction on the highway between Fountain Valley Road and Sallus Creek Road (15 km north of Lillooet).

An alternate route is Highway 12, Highway 1, and Highway 97. The next update will be on Monday, Nov. 11 at noon.

For information and updates go to www.drivebc.ca.



