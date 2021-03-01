Highway 97 two-vehicle crash near 150 Mile House claims one life

The collision closed the highway at 150 Mile House

An 81-year-old man died at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 at 150 Mile House early Sunday morning, report police.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at 4 a.m., the Williams Lake RCMP and Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services were called to the scene of the collision on Highway 97 at Omeretto Road, south of 150 Mile House.

Once on scene, investigators discovered a Chev Cruz and a Dodge pickup had collided.

“Sadly the driver of the Chev Cruz, a 81 year old man, had died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries,” stated Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations), North District.

The highway was closed for several hours while RCMP investigated the scene.

Saunderson said the investigation is ongoing, and while causal factors are yet to be determined, police do not believe alcohol is involved.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

