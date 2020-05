Both lanes are still open

Emcon Services Inc. is reminding motorists to heed traffic signs north of Quesnel. (Econ Services Inc. Facebook photo)

DriveBC is reporting a lane closure on Highway 97 just north of Quesnel Thursday morning, May 14, due to a rotational landslide.

The slide is at Umiti Pit Road approximately 15 kilometres north of Quesnel and has caused a deep crack in the highway.

Speed control and detour in effect.

Road conditions