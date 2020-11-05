UPDATE: Cyclist in stable condition following vehicle collision in Lac La Hache

A cyclist suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital following a collision with a vehicle on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache Thursday.

100 Mile House RCMP are seeking witnesses to the vehicle incident, which occurred at the north end of Lac La Hache between Dunsmuir Road and Wright Station Road. Police say the cyclist is in stable condition in hospital in Kamloops.

Witnesses in the vicinity are noting on Facebook that a medivac has landed at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they want to report anonymously. Please refer to file 2020-3941.

