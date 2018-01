Drive BC warns of slippery sections along highways

Highway 97 has reopened following a closure both directions between Williams Lake and Lac la Hache, according to Drive BC.

The highway was stopped 36 k.m. south of Williams Lake.

The highway was closed because of a vehicle recovery.

Drive BC is warning of slippery sections between 100 Mile House to 20 km north Williams Lake, and is cautioning drivers of compact snow with slippery sections along Highway 20.