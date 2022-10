RCMP are expected to release more information later today

Highway 97 has reopened just south of Williams Lake after being closed for several hours overnight.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed the closure was due to a serious motor vehicle incident.

DriveBC noted the closure was south of 150 Mile between Amarillo Road and Enterprise Road.

RCMP are expected to release more information today (Thursday, Oct. 20).

