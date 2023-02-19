Highway 97 RCMP traffic stops lead to seizures of cannabis, cocaine

BC Highway Patrol officers made two separate drug seizures from motorists travelling on Highway 97 between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House earlier this week.

On Feb. 16, an officer of the Williams Lake RCMP, BC Highway Patrol unit conducted a traffic stop for a violation. During the stop, the officer discovered the driver was transporting in excess of 250 cannabis marijuana plants without proper authorization. All the plants were seized, and the driving violations were dealt with.

“It is important to know that a maximum of four non-medical cannabis plants can be transported without proper authorization documents, in a vehicle, but they cannot be budding or flowering,” stated Sgt Jason Nash of the Williams Lake BC Highway Patrol unit.

Also on the same day, Williams Lake BC Highway Patrol unit, with the assistance of 100 Mile House IPS, intercepted a northbound SUV on Highway 97 near Lac La Hache for a motor vehicle act offence.

While dealing with the single occupant of the vehicle, officers initiated a Controlled Drug and Substances Act investigation regarding the Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. The driver was arrested at the scene and a search of the vehicle revealed approximately 1.5 kg of suspected cocaine. The vehicle, drugs, and related items were seized as part of the investigation and the driver was released to attend court at a later date while the investigation is ongoing.

