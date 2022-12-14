A semi-truck and vehicle collided on Highway 97 early Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House down to single-lane alternating traffic due to collision

A semi-truck and car collided just south of Ainsworth Road Wednesday morning

A vehicle incident has reduced Highway 97 to single lane of alternating traffic South of 100 Mile House.

The incident took place Wednesday morning and involved a single car and a semi-truck who have both ended up in the ditch between Ainsworth Road and Hyra Road. 100 Mile House RCMP, 100 Mile Fire Rescue and Dawson Road Maintenance are on the scene redirecting traffic.

Bridge Lake Towing has arrived to clear the highway.

More to come.


100 Mile House

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House down to single-lane alternating traffic due to collision

