The damage is in the same spot a major crack appeared in May of 2020. A smaller crack reappeared in November of the same year. (Emcon Facebook)

The damage is in the same spot a major crack appeared in May of 2020. A smaller crack reappeared in November of the same year. (Emcon Facebook)

Highway 97 north of Quesnel damaged by repeat landslide

Emcon Services Quesnel will be working on the highway this weekend

Highway 97 north of Quesnel is the latest area road to be damaged by landslides.

Emcon Services calls the damage the Cottonwood Slide Area. This is a separate slide than the Cottonwood Hill slide, which is on the Quesnel-Hixon road and not Highway 97.

READ MORE: Quesnel-Hixon road closed south of Cottonwood River Provincial Park

The area being worked on showed damage in May and November of 2020, near Umiti Pit Road, 15 km north of Quesnel.

“This slide area has started to show more movement over the last day or so,” Emcon Services posted on Facebook. “Crews have and will continue to work on it throughout the weekend.”

READ MORE: Crack appears in Highway 97 north of Quesnel

Emcon says to expect single lane alternating traffic if travelling and check DriveBC before leaving for your destination.

READ MORE: Cariboo North MLA hoping to put area roads in the spotlight of budget response

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Highway 97landslide

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Did the pandemic push up suicide rates in early 2020? International study says no
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada sides with Crown over immunity of prosecutors

Just Posted

Rob Fleming, the Transportation and Infrastructure, is the MLA for the Victoria-Swan Lake riding. (Rob Fleming/Twitter)
LETTER: Minister responds to local MLA’s speech on roads

Rob Fleming, the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure sent in a letter to the editor

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Williams Lake woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

The damage is in the same spot a major crack appeared in May of 2020. A smaller crack reappeared in November of the same year. (Emcon Facebook)
Highway 97 north of Quesnel damaged by repeat landslide

Emcon Services Quesnel will be working on the highway this weekend

Xatśūll First Nation Coun. Pat Sellars, Coun. Mike Stinson, Kúkwpi7 (Chief) Sheri Sellars and Coun. Crystal Rain Harry stand in front a newly-designed logo for the community. (Photo submitted)
Xatśūll First Nation reclaims its name

“The name Xatśūll has meaningful, personal and spiritual significance.”

The annual Seedy Saturday is coming up this Saturday, May 1 in Williams Lake. (Black Press Media photo)
Seedy Saturday set for May 1 beside Kiwanis Park

“We are very optimistic, and we just hope the weather holds out.”

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for 3 months when he died on April 5

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Kim Cooper, 53, stands next to her vehicle with a disabled parking pass permit on Wednesday, April 28, in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. woman with heart condition verbally accosted over disabled parking stall

‘I just burst into tears… I mean, I was just shaking’

Run by community stakeholders, those who report racism will receive validation, support and referrals to nonprofit services such as counseling or support groups. (Unsplash)
Racism hotline in the works for B.C., officials announce

The multilingual reporting system will not be delivered or monitored by police, but run by community-based agents

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. moving to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for age 50 and up

Email, text message notifications going out in the next week

Most Read