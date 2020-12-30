UPDATE: Highway 97 North of Hixon reopens after crash

Prince George RCMP shared the news in a news release on Dec. 30

UPDATE: Highway 97 has reopened according to Drive BC.

Quesnel’s main connection to Prince George is closed, as police are investigating a single-vehicle crash near Kolling Road.

“Frontline officers and other emergency services are currently on scene,” a Prince George RCMP news release reads. “For the safety of first responders, the highway is closed and motorists can expect it to remain closed for several hours. There is a report of a downed hydro line that is also creating a safety hazard.”

Kolling Road is just under an hour north of Quesnel, past Hixon.

Police were alerted to the crash shortly after noon on Dec. 30.

Prince George RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them by calling 250-561-3300.

