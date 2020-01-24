The RCMP station in 100 Mile House. File photo.

Highway 97 near 108 Mile to go down to single-lane alternating after fatal collision

RCMP and Dawson Road Maintenance will assist during smudging ceremony

Highway 97 will be down to one lane alternating traffic two kilometres south of 108 Mile Ranch today, Jan. 24, between 12:45 and 2 p.m., according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

100 Mile House RCMP and Dawson Maintenance will be assisting Dog Creek and Canim Lake Nations as members of both communities complete a smudging ceremony Highway 97 near the 106 Mile Gravel Pit turn off, according to Nielsen.

The ceremony is in relation to a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred yesterday evening at that location.

“There will be several vehicles parked along the highway and pedestrians moving along the highway in that area. Dawson Maintenance will be handling the traffic control with RCMP on scene to assist. RCMP request that traffic passing through that area be respectful of the event as it occurs.”

100 Mile House RCMP offers their condolences to family and friends affected by this tragic loss, says Nielsen.

“On behalf of Tsq’escen’ (Canim Lake Band) we extend our prayers and strength to the family, Kukpi7 and Stswecemc/Xgat’tem (Canoe/Dog Creek) community in their time of grief and enormous loss. May the Creator continue to carry you through these difficult times,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) and Council Helen Henderson.

