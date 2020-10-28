One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Williams Lake on Highway 97 Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Photo submitted)

Highway 97 crash south of Williams Lake claims one life

Road conditions at the time were slippery and covered with slush: RCMP

One person died following an early morning crash on Highway 97 near 141 Mile south of Williams Lake, Wednesday, Oct. 28.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District NCO media relations said police and emergency services personnel were called to the scene of the crash at 5:02 a.m.

On scene, investigators learned that a south bound Kia Rio had crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound empty log hauler, Saunderson said.

“The driver and lone occupant of the Kia was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the log truck was uninjured.”

Saunderson said as all casual factors have yet to be determined, the roads at the time, however, were described as slippery and covered in slush.

“We want to remind the motoring public to make sure your vehicle is properly equipped for winter driving,” said Staff Sgt. Del Byron of the Williams Lake RCMP.

Read more: UPDATE: Highway 97 opened to single lane traffic south of 150 Mile House due to collision


