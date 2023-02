Up to 3,000 people have been affected

Up to 3,000 South Cariboo B.C. Hydro customers are in the dark tonight.

Power was knocked out along Highway 97 around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 following a traffic accident. Affected communities include Lac La Hache, 108 Mile Ranch and 105 Mile House. The outage ends just south of 141 Mile House according to the B.C. Hydro outage map.

A crew is currently on site working to restore power.



