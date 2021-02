Overnight, Williams Lake saw six centimetres of snowfall, according to Environment Canada

A detour via Mission Road is in place Sunday, Feb. 28 due to a vehicle incident. (Anna Fait photo)

Highway 97 is closed in both directions Sunday morning, Feb. 28 south of Williams Lake at 150 Mile House due to a vehicle incident.

A detour is in place via Mission Road.

DriveBC has the incident noted as a major event and says an assessment is in progress and its next update will be at 2 p.m.

Overnight, Williams Lake saw heavy snowfall.

No further details are available at this time.



