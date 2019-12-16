Highway 97 is currently closed.

UPDATE: Highway 97 expected to reopen by 5 p.m. after vehicle incident closes road

Motorists should expect delays in the 141 Mile area

Update:

The driver of an SUV has been taken to hospital with injuries following a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 in the 141 Mile area.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the incident involved a northbound semi and a southbound SUV.

Road conditions were slippery in sections at the time of the incident.

The highway will reopen once tow trucks have removed the vehicles, Byron said.

Drive BC is estimating the highway will reopen by 5 p.m.

Original post:

Williams Lake RCMP are responding to a vehicle incident on Highway 97 in the area of 141 Mile.

Highway 97 is currently closed.

It has been snowing throughout the day in the area, with many of the roads snow-covered.

Drive BC said there are reports of a “major vehicle incident” and that motorists should expect delays.

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. First Nation alleges feds withheld information in pipeline consultation
Next story
B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

Just Posted

Pinnacle Renewable Energy and Esk’etemc First Nation ink three-year fibre deal

Alkali Resource Management Ltd. will supply fibre to the plant

UPDATE: Highway 97 expected to reopen by 5 p.m. after vehicle incident closes road

Motorists should expect delays in the 141 Mile area

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Public input sought on hunting regulation changes in Region 5 and around the province

Public feedback and comment period ends Jan. 17, 2020

Snow on the way for Williams Lake, snowfall warning in effect for north Cariboo

Two to four centimetres expected for the lakecity

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

Most Read